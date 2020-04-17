Maxim Group Thinks Applied DNA Sciences’ Stock is Going to Recover

Maxim Group analyst Anthony Vendetti reiterated a Buy rating on Applied DNA Sciences (APDN) today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.04, close to its 52-week low of $2.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Vendetti is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.7% and a 42.5% success rate. Vendetti covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Scientific, Ra Medical Systems, and Sensus Healthcare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Applied DNA Sciences with a $8.00 average price target.

Based on Applied DNA Sciences’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $633.5K and GAAP net loss of $2.66 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $884.3K and had a GAAP net loss of $3.23 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 12 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of APDN in relation to earlier this year.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. engages in the provision of security solutions. It offers molecular-based technology solutions and services that can help protect products, brands, supply chains, and intellectual property of companies, governments, and consumers from theft, counterfeiting, fraud, and diversion. Its products include the following brands: Applied DNA Sciences, SigNature, molecular tags, SigNature, T molecular tags, fiberTyping, DNAnet, digitalDNA, SigNify, BackTrac, Beacon, and CertainT. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Stony Brook, NY.

