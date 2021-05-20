Maxim Group Thinks Agrify’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released yesterday, Anthony Vendetti from Maxim Group reiterated a Buy rating on Agrify (AGFY), with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.72, close to its 52-week low of $6.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Vendetti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.0% and a 47.3% success rate. Vendetti covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Scientific, Applied DNA Sciences, and Ra Medical Systems.

Agrify has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.00.

Agrify Corp provides hardware and software to grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace. The products offered by the company include Integrated Grow Racks, LED Grow Lights, Hydroponics, and Vertical Farming Units.