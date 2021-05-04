Maxim Group Thinks Agile Therapeutics’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released yesterday, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group assigned a Buy rating to Agile Therapeutics (AGRX), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.72, close to its 52-week low of $1.70.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 38.9% and a 47.7% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Monopar Therapeutics Inc.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Agile Therapeutics with a $7.75 average price target.

Agile Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $157.1M and has a P/E ratio of -3.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.31.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 15 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AGRX in relation to earlier this year.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.