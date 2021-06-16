Maxim Group Thinks Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released yesterday, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group assigned a Buy rating to Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.30, close to its 52-week low of $6.84.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 41.5% and a 50.7% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, SELLAS Life Sciences Group, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Actinium Pharmaceuticals with a $40.67 average price target, a 380.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, JonesTrading also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $19.47 and a one-year low of $6.84. Currently, Actinium Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 213.2K.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage, Biopharmaceutical Company focused on developing and potentially commercializing therapies to cell therapies. The firm’s proprietary technology platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells. Its product pipeline includes Iomab-B, Actimab-A, and Actimab-M. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.