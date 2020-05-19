Maxim Group Thinks Achieve Life Sciences’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group assigned a Buy rating to Achieve Life Sciences (ACHV), with a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.39, close to its 52-week low of $0.23.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 41.0% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Interpace Diagnostics Group, and SELLAS Life Sciences Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Achieve Life Sciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.00, which is a 1421.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 15, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

Based on Achieve Life Sciences’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $3.19 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $5.9 million.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation. Its products, cytisine, is a plant-based alkaloid with a binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.