Maxim Group Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Pitney Bowes (PBI)

Maxim Group analyst Allen Klee maintained a Hold rating on Pitney Bowes (PBI) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Klee is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -11.4% and a 25.5% success rate. Klee covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Digital Turbine, Mitek Systems, and Agilysys.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Pitney Bowes with a $9.00 average price target, representing a 3.8% upside. In a report issued on January 27, Sidoti also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $9.00 price target.

Pitney Bowes’ market cap is currently $1.51B and has a P/E ratio of -63.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -1.52.

Pitney Bowes, Inc. is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions. The Presort Services segment includes sortation services to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail and bound and packet mail for postal worksharing discounts. The SendTech Solutions segment includes physical and digital mailing and shipping solutions, financing, services, supplies and other applications to help simplify and save on the sending, tracking and receiving of letters and packages. The company was founded by Arthur H. Pitney and Walter Bowes on April 23, 1920 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.