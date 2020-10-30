Maxim Group Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Emcor Group (EME)

In a report released yesterday, Tate Sullivan from Maxim Group maintained a Hold rating on Emcor Group (EME). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $67.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Sullivan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.4% and a 41.3% success rate. Sullivan covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Natural Gas Services Group, Ceco Environmental, and Capstone Turbine.

Emcor Group has an analyst consensus of Hold.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Emcor Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.01 billion and GAAP net loss of $83.69 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.32 billion and had a net profit of $83.97 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 70 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EME in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

EMCOR Group, Inc. engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services. The Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services segment offers systems for electrical power transmission and distribution. The United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services segment involves systems for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation. The United States Building Services segment consists of those operations which provide a portfolio of services needed to support the operation and maintenance of customers’ facilities. The United States Industrial Services segment covers operations which provide industrial maintenance and services. The United Kingdom Building Services comprises of commercial and government site-based operations and maintenance; and facility maintenance and services. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.