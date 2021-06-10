Maxim Group Sticks to Their Hold Rating for ABM Industries (ABM)

Maxim Group analyst Tate Sullivan maintained a Hold rating on ABM Industries (ABM) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $48.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Sullivan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.4% and a 53.7% success rate. Sullivan covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Natural Gas Services Group, Ceco Environmental, and Mistras Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for ABM Industries with a $63.33 average price target, a 31.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 8, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

ABM Industries’ market cap is currently $3.26B and has a P/E ratio of 72.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -9.82.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 123 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ABM in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

ABM Industries, Inc. engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues. It also provides vehicle maintenance services to rental car providers. The Aviation segment supports airlines and airports with parking and janitorial to passenger assistance, catering logistics, air cabin maintenance, and transportation. The Technology & Manufacturing segment provides janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services. The Education segment delivers janitorial, custodial, landscaping & grounds, facilities engineering and parking services for public school districts, private schools, colleges and universities. The Technical Solutions segment engages in mechanical and electrical services. The company was founded by Morris Rosenberg in 1909 and is headquartered in New York, NY.