Maxim Group Sticks to Their Buy Rating for UMH Properties (UMH)

Maxim Group analyst Michael Diana reiterated a Buy rating on UMH Properties (UMH) yesterday and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Diana has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -2.9% and a 49.0% success rate. Diana covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, First Savings Financial Group, and Arlington Asset Investment.

UMH Properties has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on UMH Properties’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $37.57 million and GAAP net loss of $34.75 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $34.29 million and had a net profit of $11.04 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 69 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of UMH in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

UMH Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. It also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. The firm designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Freehold, NJ.