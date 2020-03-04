Maxim Group Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Soliton (SOLY)

Maxim Group analyst Anthony Vendetti reiterated a Buy rating on Soliton (SOLY) today and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Vendetti is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 46.0% success rate. Vendetti covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Scientific, Ellex Medical Lasers, and Ra Medical Systems.

Soliton has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.00.

The company has a one-year high of $29.00 and a one-year low of $4.50. Currently, Soliton has an average volume of 180.2K.

Soliton, Inc. is a medical development company. It develops healthcare technological devices for medical and cosmetic treatments. The firm’s devices generate planar acoustic waves or shock waves in cosmetic surgical procedures, aesthetic surgical procedures, and dermatology procedures for treatments.