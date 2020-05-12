Maxim Group Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Saratoga Investment (SAR)

Maxim Group analyst Michael Diana reiterated a Buy rating on Saratoga Investment (SAR) today and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $13.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Diana is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -7.7% and a 43.1% success rate. Diana covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Savings Financial Group, Arlington Asset Investment, and Westamerica Bancorporation.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Saratoga Investment with a $21.00 average price target, representing a 58.5% upside. In a report issued on May 7, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

Based on Saratoga Investment’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending November 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $15.25 million and net profit of $13.72 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $9.49 million and had a net profit of $7.86 million.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of financing solutions. Its portfolio includes investments in leveraged loans issued by middle market companies. The company was founded on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

