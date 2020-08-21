Maxim Group Sticks to Their Buy Rating for PAVmed (PAVM)

In a report released yesterday, Anthony Vendetti from Maxim Group reiterated a Buy rating on PAVmed (PAVM), with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Vendetti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.4% and a 47.0% success rate. Vendetti covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Scientific, Ra Medical Systems, and Sensus Healthcare.

PAVmed has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.00.

Based on PAVmed’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $14.48 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $3.59 million.

PAVmed, Inc. is a medical device company, which develops and commercializes a pipeline of medical products. Its product portfolio includes DisappEAR, PORTIO, Caldus, Carpx, NextCath, and NextFlo. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.