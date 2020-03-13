Maxim Group Sticks to Their Buy Rating for MVC Capital (MVC)

In a report released today, Michael Diana from Maxim Group maintained a Buy rating on MVC Capital (MVC), with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.89, equals to its 52-week low of $7.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Diana has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -5.6% and a 42.0% success rate. Diana covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Savings Financial Group, Westamerica Bancorporation, and Pennantpark Floating Rate.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for MVC Capital with a $12.00 average price target.

Based on MVC Capital’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $4.42 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $3.05 million.

MVC Capital Inc, operates as a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. It engages in the provision of equity and debt investment capital to fund growth, acquisitions, and recapitalizations of small and middle-market companies. It operates through the MVC and MVCFS segments. The MVC segment consists of MVC Cayman and MVC Turf.

