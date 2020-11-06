Maxim Group Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Digirad (DRAD)

In a report released yesterday, Tate Sullivan from Maxim Group maintained a Buy rating on Digirad (DRAD), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.09, close to its 52-week low of $1.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Sullivan is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.2% and a 41.6% success rate. Sullivan covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Natural Gas Services Group, Ceco Environmental, and Capstone Turbine.

Digirad has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.00.

Based on Digirad’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $22.34 million and GAAP net loss of $1.29 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $25.8 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.21 million.

Digirad Corp. engages in the provision of mobile healthcare solutions. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Mobile Healthcare, and Diagnostic Imaging. The Diagnostic Services segment offers imaging and monitoring services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center. The Mobile Healthcare segment provides contract diagnostic imaging, including computerized tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, positron emission tomography, and healthcare expertise to hospitals. The Diagnostic Imaging segment develops solid-state gamma cameras, imaging systems and camera maintenance contracts integrated delivery networks, and federal institutions on a long-term contract basis. The company founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Suwanee, GA.