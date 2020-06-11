Maxim Group Sticks to Their Buy Rating for DelMar Pharmaceuticals (DMPI)

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy reiterated a Buy rating on DelMar Pharmaceuticals (DMPI) today and set a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.01.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.5% and a 49.9% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Interpace Diagnostics Group, and SELLAS Life Sciences Group.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.00.

Based on DelMar Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $1.96 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $1.66 million.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical and biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of new cancer therapies. It pipeline includes the VAL-083. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Bacha, Dennis M. Brown, and William J. Garner on June 24, 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.