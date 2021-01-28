Maxim Group Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Cyclo Therapeutics (CYTH)

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy reiterated a Buy rating on Cyclo Therapeutics (CYTH) yesterday and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.10.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 56.0% and a 61.0% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and SELLAS Life Sciences Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cyclo Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.00.

The company has a one-year high of $8.73 and a one-year low of $3.55. Currently, Cyclo Therapeutics has an average volume of 1.07M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CYTH in relation to earlier this year.

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of disease. Its product candidates include Trappsol Cyclo, which treats Neimann-Pick Type C disease. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of people with serious and life threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. The company was founded by Charles E. Rick Strattan on August 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Gainesville, FL.