Maxim Group Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Chimerix (CMRX)

Maxim Group analyst Naureen Quibria reiterated a Buy rating on Chimerix (CMRX) yesterday and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.22.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Chimerix is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $17.83, implying a 101.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 4, JonesTrading also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

Chimerix’s market cap is currently $708.7M and has a P/E ratio of -5.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.61.

Chimerix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.