Maxim Group Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR)

In a report released yesterday, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group maintained a Buy rating on Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.12.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.3% and a 44.3% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and Interpace Diagnostics Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Capricor Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Capricor Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $49.86K and GAAP net loss of $3.48 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $410.4K and had a GAAP net loss of $2.05 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapies for the treatment of cardiac and other serious medical conditions. Its product candidate consists of CAP-1002, Cenderitide, Exosomes, CAP-1001, CU-NP and CSps. The company was founded in August 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.