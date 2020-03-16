Maxim Group Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Avid Technology (AVID)

In a report issued on March 11, Nehal Chokshi from Maxim Group reiterated a Buy rating on Avid Technology (AVID), with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.83, close to its 52-week low of $5.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Chokshi is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.5% and a 43.6% success rate. Chokshi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Super Micro Computer, and Palo Alto Networks.

Avid Technology has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.00, representing a 106.9% upside. In a report issued on February 26, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $10.79 and a one-year low of $5.54. Currently, Avid Technology has an average volume of 243.7K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Avid Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.