Maxim Group Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A (APLIF)

In a report released yesterday, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group maintained a Buy rating on Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A (APLIF), with a price target of $2.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.06.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.0% and a 40.3% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Interpace Diagnostics Group, and SELLAS Life Sciences Group.

Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.12, implying an 87.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 30, Mackie Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $1.60 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $2.6 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $1.8 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Appili Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in novel antibiotic and anti-infective therapies to help patients suffering from serious infections. Its anti-infective portfolio currently includes major programs namely ATI-2307, ATI-1701, ATI-1503, ATI-1501 and Favipiravir.