Maxim Group Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Agrify (AGFY)

In a report released yesterday, Anthony Vendetti from Maxim Group reiterated a Buy rating on Agrify (AGFY), with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $13.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Vendetti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.9% and a 51.5% success rate. Vendetti covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied DNA Sciences, Milestone Scientific, and Ra Medical Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Agrify with a $21.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Agrify Corp provides hardware and software to grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace. The products offered by the company include Integrated Grow Racks, LED Grow Lights, Hydroponics, and Vertical Farming Units.