Maxim Group Sticks to Their Buy Rating for ABM Industries (ABM)

In a report released yesterday, Tate Sullivan from Maxim Group reiterated a Buy rating on ABM Industries (ABM), with a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $39.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Sullivan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.2% and a 56.6% success rate. Sullivan covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Natural Gas Services Group, Recon Technology, and Mistras Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for ABM Industries with a $38.50 average price target.

Based on ABM Industries’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.65 billion and net profit of $48 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $9.7 million.

ABM Industries, Inc. engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare.