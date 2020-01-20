Maxim Group Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC)

In a report issued on January 18, Michael Diana from Maxim Group reiterated a Hold rating on Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $67.88, close to its 52-week high of $69.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Diana is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 5.1% and a 63.3% success rate. Diana covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Savings Financial Group, Arlington Asset Investment, and Pennantpark Floating Rate.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Westamerica Bancorporation with a $60.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Westamerica Bancorporation’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $20.73 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $19.06 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 13 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WABC in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California.