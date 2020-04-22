Maxim Group Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Emcor Group (EME)

Maxim Group analyst Tate Sullivan maintained a Hold rating on Emcor Group (EME) today and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $61.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Sullivan ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -18.1% and a 28.9% success rate. Sullivan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Natural Gas Services Group, Recon Technology, and ABM Industries.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Emcor Group is a Hold with an average price target of $60.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Emcor Group’s market cap is currently $3.44B and has a P/E ratio of 10.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 9.00.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 75 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of EME in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

EMCOR Group, Inc. engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services. The Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services segment offers systems for electrical power transmission and distribution. The United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services segment involves systems for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation. The United States Building Services segment consists of those operations which provide a portfolio of services needed to support the operation and maintenance of customers’ facilities. The United States Industrial Services segment covers operations which provide industrial maintenance and services. The United Kingdom Building Services comprises of commercial and government site-based operations and maintenance; and facility maintenance and services. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.