Maxim Group Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Zosano Pharma (ZSAN)

In a report released yesterday, Anthony Vendetti from Maxim Group reiterated a Buy rating on Zosano Pharma (ZSAN), with a price target of $1.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Vendetti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.8% and a 52.1% success rate. Vendetti covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Scientific, Ra Medical Systems, and Sensus Healthcare.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zosano Pharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.75, a 77.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $2.00 price target.

Zosano Pharma’s market cap is currently $99M and has a P/E ratio of -1.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.81.

Zosano Pharma Corp. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of systemic administration of therapeutics to patients. It offers Qtrypta, a drug used orally and nasally to effectively and safely treat acute migraine. The company was founded in January 2012 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.