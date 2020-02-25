Maxim Group Sticks to Its Buy Rating for VolitionRX (VNRX)

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy maintained a Buy rating on VolitionRX (VNRX) today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.53.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 37.3% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for VolitionRX with a $7.50 average price target, representing a 66.7% upside. In a report issued on February 23, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

Based on VolitionRX’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $3.56 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $4.29 million.

VolitionRX Ltd. is a multi-national life sciences company, which engages in the development of blood-based cancer tests to help diagnose a range of cancers. Its products include the Nucleosomics platform that identifies and measures nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid.