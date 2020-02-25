Maxim Group Sticks to Its Buy Rating for VolitionRX (VNRX)

Howard Kim- February 25, 2020, 7:33 AM EDT

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy maintained a Buy rating on VolitionRX (VNRX) today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.53.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 37.3% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for VolitionRX with a $7.50 average price target, representing a 66.7% upside. In a report issued on February 23, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on VolitionRX’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $3.56 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $4.29 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

VolitionRX Ltd. is a multi-national life sciences company, which engages in the development of blood-based cancer tests to help diagnose a range of cancers. Its products include the Nucleosomics platform that identifies and measures nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts