Maxim Group Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Solar Senior Capital (SUNS)

Maxim Group analyst Michael Diana reiterated a Buy rating on Solar Senior Capital (SUNS) yesterday and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Diana is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 55.0% success rate. Diana covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Savings Financial Group, Westamerica Bancorporation, and Pennantpark Floating Rate.

Solar Senior Capital has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.50, which is a 10.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $17.69 and a one-year low of $6.30. Currently, Solar Senior Capital has an average volume of 55.39K.

Solar Senior Capital Ltd, operates as a private equity fund. It is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It also provides investors access to an illiquid private credit asset class through a yield-oriented, publicly-traded common stock. The company was founded in December 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.