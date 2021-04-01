Maxim Group Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Reed’s (REED)

In a report released yesterday, Anthony Vendetti from Maxim Group maintained a Buy rating on Reed’s (REED), with a price target of $1.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Vendetti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.1% and a 50.9% success rate. Vendetti covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied DNA Sciences, Milestone Scientific, and Ra Medical Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Reed’s is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.50.

The company has a one-year high of $1.64 and a one-year low of $0.36. Currently, Reed’s has an average volume of 1.43M.

Reed’s, Inc. engages in the provision of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Culdron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.