Maxim Group Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Nutanix (NTNX)

Maxim Group analyst Nehal Chokshi reiterated a Buy rating on Nutanix (NTNX) today and set a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Chokshi is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.3% and a 48.6% success rate. Chokshi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Super Micro Computer, Palo Alto Networks, and Avid Technology.

Nutanix has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $37.91, which is a 54.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 24, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $42.00 price target.

Based on Nutanix’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $218 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $123 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 63 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NTNX in relation to earlier this year.

Nutanix, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.