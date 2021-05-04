Maxim Group Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Gilead Sciences (GILD)

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy maintained a Buy rating on Gilead Sciences (GILD) yesterday and set a price target of $88.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $66.18.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 38.9% and a 47.7% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Monopar Therapeutics Inc.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Gilead Sciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $77.38, representing a 17.6% upside. In a report issued on April 19, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $81.00 price target.

Based on Gilead Sciences’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $6.42 billion and net profit of $1.73 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.55 billion and had a net profit of $1.55 billion.

Founded in 1987, California-based Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of antiviral drugs used in the treatment of diseases like human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis B, hepatitis C, and influenza, including Harvoni and Sovaldi. It offers its products under brands including Harvoni, Genvoya, Epclusa, Truvada, Atripla, Descovy, Stribild, Viread, Odefsey, Complera/Eviplera, Sovaldi, and Vosevi.

