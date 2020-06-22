Maxim Group Sticks to Its Buy Rating for First Savings Financial Group (FSFG)

In a report issued on June 17, Michael Diana from Maxim Group maintained a Buy rating on First Savings Financial Group (FSFG), with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $45.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Diana has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -5.2% and a 47.4% success rate. Diana covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Arlington Asset Investment, Westamerica Bancorporation, and Pennantpark Floating Rate.

Currently, the analyst consensus on First Savings Financial Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $60.00.

The company has a one-year high of $68.77 and a one-year low of $29.50. Currently, First Savings Financial Group has an average volume of 4,448.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 26 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of FSFG in relation to earlier this year.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area. It operates through the following segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. The Core Banking segment engages in residential, commercial and consumer loans. The SBA Lending segment focuses on net gains on sales of loans and net interest income as its primary sources of revenue. The Mortgage Banking segment originates residential mortgage loans and sells it in the secondary market. The company was founded in May 2008 and is headquartered in Clarksville, IN.