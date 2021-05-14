Maxim Group Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FENC)

In a report released yesterday, Naureen Quibria from Maxim Group maintained a Buy rating on Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FENC), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Quibria is ranked #5532 out of 7497 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fennec Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.50.

Based on Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $170K and GAAP net loss of $3.24 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $3.61 million.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of ototoxicity from cisplatin in pediatric cancer patients. The company was founded by Orest W. Blaschuk on September 3, 1996 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.