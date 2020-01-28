Maxim Group Sticks to Its Buy Rating for County Bancorp (ICBK)

In a report issued on January 25, Michael Diana from Maxim Group maintained a Buy rating on County Bancorp (ICBK), with a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Diana is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.6% and a 61.0% success rate. Diana covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Savings Financial Group, Arlington Asset Investment, and Westamerica Bancorporation.

County Bancorp has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.25.

Based on County Bancorp’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $3.3 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $2.83 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 41 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Most recently, in December 2019, Timothy Schneider, the President of ICBK bought 8,560 shares for a total of $102,720.

County Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company was founded by William C. Censky, Timothy J. Schneider, Wayne D. Mueller and Mark R. Binversie in May 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, WI.