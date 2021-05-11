Maxim Group Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Ceco Environmental (CECE)

Maxim Group analyst Tate Sullivan maintained a Buy rating on Ceco Environmental (CECE) yesterday and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Sullivan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.8% and a 51.8% success rate. Sullivan covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Natural Gas Services Group, Mistras Group, and Badger Meter.

Ceco Environmental has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.00, a 63.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

Ceco Environmental’s market cap is currently $258.2M and has a P/E ratio of 32.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -151.10.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 21 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CECE in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in March 2021, Jonathan Pollack, a Director at CECE bought 2,000 shares for a total of $13,320.

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, Fluid Handling Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries. The Industrial Solutions segment serves the industrial pollution control market. The Fluid Handling Solutions segment provides pump and filtration solutions that maintain safe and clean operations in some of the most harsh and toxic environments. The company was founded by Phillip DeZwirek in 1966 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.