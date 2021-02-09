Maxim Group Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR)

In a report issued on March 26, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group maintained a Buy rating on Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR), with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.92.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 78.0% and a 73.5% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and SELLAS Life Sciences Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Capricor Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.00, representing a 74.2% upside. In a report issued on March 19, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Capricor Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $16.86K and GAAP net loss of $3.91 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $142.1K and had a GAAP net loss of $1.61 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapies for the treatment of cardiac and other serious medical conditions. Its product candidate consists of CAP-1002, Cenderitide, Exosomes, CAP-1001, CU-NP and CSps. The company was founded in August 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

Read More on CAPR: