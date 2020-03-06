Maxim Group Sticks to Its Buy Rating for ABM Industries (ABM)

In a report released today, Tate Sullivan from Maxim Group maintained a Buy rating on ABM Industries (ABM), with a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $34.79.

Sullivan covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Recon Technology, Mistras Group, and Emcor Group.

ABM Industries has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $40.00.

The company has a one-year high of $42.67 and a one-year low of $31.90. Currently, ABM Industries has an average volume of 361.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 140 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ABM in relation to earlier this year.

ABM Industries, Inc. engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions.