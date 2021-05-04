Maxim Group Remains a Hold on WiMi Hologram Cloud (WIMI)

In a report released yesterday, Jack Vander Aarde from Maxim Group maintained a Hold rating on WiMi Hologram Cloud (WIMI). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.52, close to its 52-week low of $3.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Aarde is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 112.5% and a 72.4% success rate. Aarde covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Summit Wireless Technologies, BIO-key International, and Avid Technology.

WiMi Hologram Cloud has an analyst consensus of Hold.

WiMi Hologram Cloud’s market cap is currently $496.8M and has a P/E ratio of 55.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.04.

WiMi Hologram Cloud, Inc. offers augmented reality based holographic services and products. It operates through the following segments: Augmented Reality Advertising Services and Augmented Reality Entertainment. The Augmented Reality Advertising Services segment software enables users to insert into video footages real or animated three-dimensional objects. The Augmented Reality Entertainment segment includes payment middleware software, game distribution platform and holographic mixed reality software. The company was founded in May 2015 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.