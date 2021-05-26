Maxim Group Remains a Hold on Seanergy Maritime (SHIP)

Maxim Group analyst Tate Sullivan maintained a Hold rating on Seanergy Maritime (SHIP) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.03, close to its 52-week low of $0.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Sullivan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.0% and a 51.5% success rate. Sullivan covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Natural Gas Services Group, Ceco Environmental, and Mistras Group.

Seanergy Maritime has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Seanergy Maritime’s market cap is currently $156.2M and has a P/E ratio of 0.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.51.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.