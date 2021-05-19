Maxim Group Remains a Buy on Venus Concept (VERO)

In a report released yesterday, Anthony Vendetti from Maxim Group reiterated a Buy rating on Venus Concept (VERO), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.97, close to its 52-week low of $1.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Vendetti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.0% and a 47.3% success rate. Vendetti covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Scientific, Applied DNA Sciences, and Ra Medical Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Venus Concept with a $5.67 average price target, which is a 176.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $4.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $5.00 and a one-year low of $1.60. Currently, Venus Concept has an average volume of 402.9K.

Venus Concept, Inc. is a medical aesthetic technology company. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.