Maxim Group Remains a Buy on ToughBuilt Industries (TBLT)

In a report released yesterday, Jack Vander Aarde from Maxim Group reiterated a Buy rating on ToughBuilt Industries (TBLT). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Aarde is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 109.8% and a 75.3% success rate. Aarde covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Summit Wireless Technologies, BIO-key International, and Avid Technology.

ToughBuilt Industries has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy.

Based on ToughBuilt Industries’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $12.02 million and GAAP net loss of $11.2 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.53 million and had a GAAP net loss of $2.12 million.

Toughbuilt Industries, Inc. engages in the marketing and distribution of home improvement and construction product lines under TOUGHBUILT brand. It offers cliptech tool belts, pouches and bags, bags and totes, business organization, knee pads, miter saw stands and sawhorses. The company was founded by Michael Panosian and Joshua Keeler on April 9, 2012 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.