Maxim Group Remains a Buy on SCYNEXIS (SCYX)

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy maintained a Buy rating on SCYNEXIS (SCYX) yesterday and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.00.

SCYNEXIS has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.63, a 345.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $1.90 and a one-year low of $0.66. Currently, SCYNEXIS has an average volume of 952.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 8 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SCYX in relation to earlier this year.

SCYNEXIS, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.