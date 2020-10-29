Maxim Group Remains a Buy on QCR Holdings (QCRH)

Maxim Group analyst Michael Diana reiterated a Buy rating on QCR Holdings (QCRH) yesterday and set a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $30.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Diana is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -5.8% and a 42.8% success rate. Diana covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, First Savings Financial Group, and Arlington Asset Investment.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for QCR Holdings with a $39.00 average price target, which is a 26.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $38.00 price target.

Based on QCR Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $68.52 million and net profit of $13.74 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $54.05 million and had a net profit of $13.5 million.

QCR Holdings, Inc. operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co., Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co., Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co. The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services. The All Other segment includes the operations of all other consolidated subsidiaries and defined operating segments that fall below the segment reporting thresholds. The company was founded by Douglas M. Hultquist and Michael A. Bauer in 1993 and is headquartered in Moline, IL.