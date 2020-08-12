Maxim Group Remains a Buy on Matinas BioPharma (MTNB)

In a report released yesterday, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group reiterated a Buy rating on Matinas BioPharma (MTNB), with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.91.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.8% and a 52.1% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

Matinas BioPharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.88, implying a 212.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $4.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $2.49 and a one-year low of $0.49. Currently, Matinas BioPharma has an average volume of 2.44M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MTNB in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins, and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable. Its anti-fungal product candidate, MAT2203, delivers broad-spectrum fungicidal agent, amphotericin B; and is being developed to prevent invasive fungal infections in patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The company was founded in May 2013 and is headquartered in Bedminster, NJ.

