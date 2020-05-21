Maxim Group Remains a Buy on EuroDry (EDRY)

Maxim Group analyst Tate Sullivan maintained a Buy rating on EuroDry (EDRY) today and set a price target of $7.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.80, close to its 52-week low of $3.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Sullivan ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -12.9% and a 32.4% success rate. Sullivan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Natural Gas Services Group, Recon Technology, and ABM Industries.

Currently, the analyst consensus on EuroDry is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.00, a 162.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Noble Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on EuroDry’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $7.61 million and net profit of $1.39 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.99 million and had a net profit of $804.1K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Eurodry Ltd. engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks , which includes bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. The company was founded on January 8, 2018 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.