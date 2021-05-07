Maxim Group Remains a Buy on Ellington Financial (EFC)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Diana from Maxim Group reiterated a Buy rating on Ellington Financial (EFC), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $18.18, close to its 52-week high of $18.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Diana is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.9% and a 57.1% success rate. Diana covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Savings Financial Group, Westamerica Bancorporation, and Pennantpark Floating Rate.

Ellington Financial has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.67, implying a 3.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.50 price target.

Ellington Financial’s market cap is currently $782.4M and has a P/E ratio of 55.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.01.

Ellington Financial, Inc. engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

