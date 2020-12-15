Maxim Group Remains a Buy on Customers Bancorp (CUBI)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Diana from Maxim Group reiterated a Buy rating on Customers Bancorp (CUBI), with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Diana is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.3% and a 49.9% success rate. Diana covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, First Savings Financial Group, and Westamerica Bancorporation.

Customers Bancorp has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.33, which is a 28.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 4, Jefferies also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $24.64 and a one-year low of $8.36. Currently, Customers Bancorp has an average volume of 139.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 78 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CUBI in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Glenn Hedde, the EVP Mortgage Warehouse Lending of CUBI sold 9,167 shares for a total of $132,188.

Customers Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment is delivered predominately to commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington D.C., and Illinois through a single point of contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies. The BankMobile segment provides state-of-the-art high-tech digital banking and disbursement services to consumers, students and the under banked nationwide, along with Banking as a Service offerings with existing and potential white label partners. The company was founded on April 7, 2010 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.