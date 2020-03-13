Maxim Group Remains a Buy on Celsius Holdings (CELH)

In a report released today, Anthony Vendetti from Maxim Group reiterated a Buy rating on Celsius Holdings (CELH), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Vendetti is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.6% and a 41.9% success rate. Vendetti covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Scientific, Ellex Medical Lasers, and Ra Medical Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Celsius Holdings with a $9.50 average price target, implying a 75.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 10, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

Based on Celsius Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $1.17 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $849.8K.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.