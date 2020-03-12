Maxim Group Remains a Buy on Bellerophon (BLPH)

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy maintained a Buy rating on Bellerophon (BLPH) today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.69.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -10.6% and a 27.3% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

Bellerophon has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.00.

Based on Bellerophon’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $4.29 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $912K.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage therapeutics company, which focuses on developing innovative products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases.