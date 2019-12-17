Maxim Group Remains a Buy on BeiGene (BGNE)

In a report released yesterday, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group maintained a Buy rating on BeiGene (BGNE), with a price target of $210.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $161.08.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -17.2% and a 28.8% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BeiGene is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $209.71, implying a 26.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $216.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $210.35 and a one-year low of $108.00. Currently, BeiGene has an average volume of 376.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 53 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BGNE in relation to earlier this year.

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290).