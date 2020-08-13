Maxim Group Remains a Buy on Aridis Pharmaceuticals (ARDS)

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy maintained a Buy rating on Aridis Pharmaceuticals (ARDS) yesterday and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.90.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.5% and a 50.8% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aridis Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $16.67.

The company has a one-year high of $12.40 and a one-year low of $3.80. Currently, Aridis Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 10.21K.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies, or mAbs, to treat life-threatening infections. Its products include AR-301, AR-105, AR-101, AR-401, AR-201, and AR-501. The company was founded by Eric J. Patzer and Vu L. Truong in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.